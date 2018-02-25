× 2 killed after SUV strikes tree, catches on fire on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — State Police are investigating an accident that left two people dead on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 92 at approximately 2:44 a.m. Their preliminary investigation determined that a 2011 Ford Escape from Wisconsin ran off the road to the right and struck a tree before flipping onto the driver’s side and catching on fire.

The two occupants of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Their bodies have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy and positive identification.

More information will be made available once the victims are identified and their next of kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.