Groundbreaking chief judge given key to Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The first African-American to serve as the chief judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit was awarded with a key to Petersburg Saturday.

“The life of Roger Gregory exemplifies the American Dream and serves as an inspiring example to people of all ages upon how much one can achieve with hard work, support and education,” was said during the ceremony.

Judge Roger Gregory graduated from Petersburg High School in 1971 and from Virginia State University in 1975.

Gregory, who is the only person in U.S. history to have been appointed to court by two presidents from different political parties (Bill Clinton in 2000 and George W. Bush in 2001), earned a lifetime appointment to the Court of Appeals in 2001.

Gregory has served as chief judge since 2016.

The ceremony happened during Petersburg’s Black History Month Festival at Petersburg High School.