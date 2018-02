× 1 injured, 8 displaced in Midlothian house fire

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — One person is in the hospital and eight are displaced after a fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 11800 block of Heathmere Crescent at 1:49 p.m. Officials say one person was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries and eight people have been displaced in the fire.

The Red Cross has been called to assist those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.