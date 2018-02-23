Shaynefully Delicious Dutch Baby Pancakes

RICHMOND, Va – Shayne Rogers was back in the kitchen with a yummy breakfast creation. Her Dutch Baby Pancakes with fresh fruit were on the “Virginia This Morning” menu. This sizzling breakfast is sure to please everyone in your family.

3 large eggs

¾ c whole milk

1 t vanilla

¾ c all-purpose flour

1 T sugar

1 pinch salt

2 T butter

Fruit, maple syrup, lemon, confectioner’s sugar for garnish

Recommended: cast-iron skillet

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and pop your cast-iron skillet in the oven as it is heating. Let them both heat up for 20-25 minutes until the pan is heated through. Also, start with room temperature eggs and milk. You could microwave the milk for :30 to take away the chill from the fridge.

Add eggs, milk, vanilla, flour, sugar and salt to a blender. Blend on high for :30. Remove hot skillet from the oven carefully. Add butter to the pan, use a brush to coat the bottom and sides. The butter does not have to be completely melt before you add the batter. Pour all of the batter into the hot pan and return to the oven for 20 minutes. Don’t open the oven to peek. It should be puffy and golden brown. Top with fruit, syrup, lemon juice, and confectioner’s sugar. You don’t have to use all of the garnishes, but I would! Enjoy!