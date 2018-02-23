Police bust Virginia man with 28 pounds of weed, meth, crack cocaine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia man is facing multiple charges after police say they found 28 pounds of drugs inside his Albemarle County home.

On February 23, Albemarle officers responded to a residence in the 6700 block of Jarmans Gap Road for a reported narcotics violation.

Officers arrested Scott Allen Melton and seized 28 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD, powder and crack cocaine, and THC extracts to include oils and butter.

Melton has been charged with five counts of possession with the Intent to distribute a schedule i or ii narcotic, and possession with the intent sell or distribute marijuana in excess of five pounds.

He is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.