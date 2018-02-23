× One dead after being pulled from Ashland duplex fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – One person has died after being pulled from an Ashland duplex fire Friday afternoon.

Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the duplex fire in the 100 block of Linden Street at 4:27 p.m. Crews were told someone was possible trapped inside.

Ten units responded to the initial call. Upon arrival, officials say firefighters encountered the two-story duplex with smoke coming from the second floor.

“An aggressive interior search was completed, and one victim was located in an upstairs bedroom,” according to a Hanover Fire-EMS spokesperson.

The victim was pulled from the home and pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other occupants inside the duplex.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The fire marked under control at 4:45pm.

The incident is under investigation by the Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner.

“Hanover Fire-EMS reminds you to have working smoke alarms on each floor of your home and outside of each sleeping area,” said a spokesperson. “Hanover Fire-EMS recommends that smoke alarms greater than ten (10) years old be replaced.”

Anyone requiring special assistance with smoke alarms can contact the Metro Richmond Chiefs Smoke Alarm Hotline at 1-888-537-5967.