Man charged with impersonating police officer in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer in Chesterfield County.

Sergey A. Whitt, 20, was arrested on the morning of February 18 after a witness reported that he had blue and red LED lights mounted on the dashboard of his personal vehicle.

Police said through their investigation it appears Whitt utilized the lights while on a public roadway.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the 20-year-old used the lights to get through traffic faster.

Whitt has been charged with one count of impersonating law enforcement officer, which is a misdemeanor. If convicted, Whitt could get up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.