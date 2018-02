RICHMOND, Va – Our Jessica Noll drove on the dirt track and got an up close and personal look at all the action scheduled to take place at the Richmond Coliseum as Monster Jam rolls into Richmond. Popular Star Driver Brandon Vinson was a passenger and let Jessica take the wheel as they drove around the track.

Monster Jam kicks off Friday, February 23rd at 7pm with two shows on Saturday, February 24th at 1pm and again at 7pm. For more information visit www.richmondcoliseum.net