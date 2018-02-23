Driver injured after dump truck hauling asphalt overturns in Amelia

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. – A driver has been transported to the hospital after a dump truck hauling asphalt overturned in Amelia County Friday morning.

Virginia State Police said at approximately 11:07 a.m., a trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Royalton Road, near Genito Road.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that Gerald Highsmith Jr., 48, of Powhatan was driving a 1999 Sterling dump truck southbound on Royalton Road when he ran off road right, overcorrected left back onto the roadway and then overturning off road to the left,” said a State Police spokesperson.

Highsmith, who was wearing his seatbelt, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused the truck to lose its entire load of asphalt.

Police said there was also damage to the roadway which VDOT was on scene accessing and assisting in the cleanup process.

Highsmith has been charged with failure to drive right of center. The crash remains under investigation.