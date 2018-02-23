Companies cut ties with the NRA after customer backlash

A cybersecurity firm, four car rental brands, a home security company, and a bank have cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

A spokesperson for Symantec, which makes the Norton anti-virus software and owns the identity theft protection company LifeLock, said Friday that it has “stopped its discount program” for NRA members.

Also on Friday, car rental company Hertz said in a tweet that it has “notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program.”

As recently as Friday morning, the NRA was still advertising a Hertz partnership on its “member benefits” page. That notice disappeared by mid-Friday afternoon.

SimpliSafe — a home security systems maker — said in a statement issued Friday that it has “discontinued our existing relationship with the NRA,” though it did not specify when the decision was made.

Enterprise Holdings — which runs the Enterprise, Alamo and National car rental groups — tweeted Thursday evening to say that the discount deal it had with the NRA will end on March 26.

The First National Bank of Omaha pledged on Thursday to stop issuing an NRA-branded Visa card.

A spokesperson for the bank said “customer feedback” prompted a review of its partnership with the NRA, and it chose not to renew its current contract.

None of the companies gave details about why or when they decided to cut ties with the NRA, but the news comes as the hashtag #BoycottNRA has taken social media by storm.

After a mass shooting at a Florida high school last week left 17 people dead, survivors of the massacre have made a public push for stronger gun laws.

Some of those survivors confronted NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at a CNN town hall on Wednesday. Loesch blamed a flawed system for letting people who shouldn’t be able to buy guns slip through the cracks.

Two other companies — the insurer Chubb and Wyndham Hotel Group — confirmed to CNNMoney Friday that they’ve recently ended partnerships with the NRA. However, those decisions were made prior to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week.

Chubb said in a statement that it “provided notice of our intent to discontinue participation in the NRA Carry Guard insurance program” three months ago.

The NRA Carry Guard program offers coverage for certain costs associated with gun-related accidents or incidents in which the gunowner claims they lawfully acted in self defense.

Lockton, another insurance firm, continues to underwrite policies for the NRA Carry Guard program, according to the NRA’s website. Lockton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wyndham Hotel Group said in a statement that it “ended our relationship with the NRA late last year.”