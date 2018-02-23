× The American Pickers are coming to Virginia and want to hear from you

RICHMOND, Va. — American Pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are coming to Virginia and they want to see your stuff.

“AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the

business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques,” a show spokesperson said. “They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections or accumulations and learn the interesting stories behind them.”

They are looking for people with large unique collections, interesting multi-generational family properties, or anywhere the guys can spend the better part of a day picking!

If you think you have the right stuff, call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or our email them.

“Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the show spokesperson said. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

Once the American Pickers hear from enough people in Virginia, they will decided who to visit and when they plan to arrive.