Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Hopewell convenience store

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Hopewell convenience store Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:11p.m., officers responded to the “Corner Store” located in the 2200 Block of Atlantic Street for an armed robbery.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the lone offender entered the business, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of currency, the offender then fled the business on foot,” said a police spokesperson.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Images of the suspect were captured by a security camera inside the store.

The suspect is described as a back male with a light complexion, 18-24 years old, 5’7”-5’11” tall, 150-160 pounds, with a slender build and prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans, a black hooded zip-up style jacket, black sneakers and in possession of a dark colored handgun.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the robbery, contact Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 541-2202.

You may also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.