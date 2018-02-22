Man arrested for keeping 1,500 tires in Richmond yard
RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was charged with a class 6 felony for keeping more than 1,000 tires in his Stockton Street yard, according to Richmond Police.
Dalvonne Deveaux told police he hauled tires away for a living.
He said he planned to make a fence out of the tires.
“Richmond Public Works Department determined around 1,500 tires had been dumped in the backyard of the residence,” a Richmond Police spokesperson posted on Facebook. “After further investigation, Deveaux was charged with improper disposal of tires (a class 6 felony), illegal dumping (a misdemeanor) and other unrelated charges.”
37.502630 -77.468785