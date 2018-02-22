Resident questions why city left tree limbs dangling near home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Debra Davis lives on a Northside street lined with huge sprawling trees. While neighbors admire their beauty, they also admit the trees make them nervous, especially when bad weather pops up.

Davis said she frequently wonders if this tree hovering over her Patrick Avenue Yard will one day come crashing through.

“It scares me....it is scary,” Davis said.

She told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that she contacted the city several times last year.

“I tried to explain, ‘look...the tree is gonna fall on my house,” she said.

When urban forestry crews came out to cut the limbs last summer, Davis was hopeful, but she said the crew left to handle an emergency before the work could begin.

“And they said they would be back,” she said. “That was in July. Now I don`t know why it has taken them this long to come back and they haven`t been back.”

Davis asked the Problem Solvers to see if we could connect her with someone that could give her answers about when the tree would be trimmed...she said she`s really nervous about what could happen.

“Don`t wait until it hits a person, or my house or my car,” she said.

A Public Works spokesperson told CBS 6 on Thursday afternoon that a crew was sent out to check on Davis` issue. They removed some branches and now

plan to return next week to finish the job.

