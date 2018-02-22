× Quincy Jones sorry for his lack of filter in two viral interviews

Quincy Jones might be an 85-year-old musical legend with nothing to prove, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still learning from his mistakes.

The musician on Thursday apologized for a string of headline-making recent interviews that he said were full of “bad-mouthing” and “inexcusable.”

The interviews Jones referenced were with GQ and Vulture. In the chats, Jones was candid about his feelings about Taylor Swift (“We need more songs, man. F—ing songs, not hooks.”), Paul McCartney (“the worst bass player I ever heard”) and Michael Jackson (whom he called “greedy”), among others.

He also caused controversy in speaking about alleged sexual relations between legendary Hollywood figures.

Jones said it was a conversation with his daughters that opened his eyes to the error of his ways.

“I have LEARNED MY LESSON,” he wrote in a note posted to social media. “I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it.”

Of course, Jones, as we’ve learned, isn’t afraid to say anything.