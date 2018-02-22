Chesterfield house burns to the ground; police searching for suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for a suspect possibly armed with a gun, according to officers at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire.

Roads are closed and police have descended upon a Chesterfield neighborhood while firefighters battled the fire along the 3400 block of North Street.

Chesterfield Police were called to the home Thursday morning to check the welfare of someone at the home.

At some point during the morning, the home caught fire.

Police have not yet released information on who or what started the fire, nor specific information about who officers were looking for in connection to the fire.

Both Virginia State University and Ettrick Elementary School are in the area of the police and fire activity.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

North Street in Ettrick pic.twitter.com/tIhwDXZY00 — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) February 22, 2018