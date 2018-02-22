Multiple shots fired during barricade situation at Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A heavy police presence has responded to a barricade situation at a home near Bailey Bridge Road in Chesterfield County.

The home is located in the 12000 block of Timber Trail Drive, near King Cotton Lane.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the standoff is a very active situation.

Burkett says he’s heard at least four gunshots since he’s been on the scene.

Police are telling drivers near the home to turn off their headlights and asking everyone to stay back from the home. Burkett says six or seven residents can’t get to their homes because of the restrictions.

CBS 6 is working to learn more information about the barricade situation.

37.416821 -77.614575