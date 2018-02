× Woman injured in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – A 59 year old woman was injured Wednesday in an early morning house fire.

Henrico Firefighters responded to the house fire on Lee St around 2:00 a.m.

Captain Rob Rowley says a smoke alarm woke up the homeowner, allowing her to evacuate on her own. She suffered minor burns while escaping.

At one point, flames could be seen from the roof of the house. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.