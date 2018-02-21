Small town shootings believed to be retaliation for unsolved homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVERLY, Va. -- A man is fighting for his life at VCU Medical Center after a shooting at a Surry County home early Wednesday morning. Crime Insider sources confirm he was lying on a futon when a barrage of bullets came through windows and walls.

The focal point of the firepower in Surry County was the back window of a Pontiac Bonneville peppered with bullets. But the windows and siding of a home nearby were riddled with holes as well and marked with evidence tape.

"It's very scary. Anytime these young kids,are doing such crime.... It's scary,” said Alonzo Shaw, a Surry resident. He says it’s scary, even for country folk who hear the occasional crack of a shot gun blast.

"I mean, after 9 p.m., all you hear is the animals, the deer running and stuff like that," said Shaw.

Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner says they were called to a home near the intersection of Route 31 and Highway 604 because a home had been sprayed with bullets and a man was hit inside.

That was at 1 a.m. Three hours later and about 20 miles away, there was another shooting in the tiny town of Waverly.

Investigators believe the two shootings are connected.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that investigators believe the early morning violence could also be connected to the mid-December murder of Lauren Anthony Mason. That crime is still unsolved.

In the second shooting, on East Main Street, Crime Insider sources say a gunman walked up to the bedroom window of a woman and opened fire. She was hit but not seriously hurt.

Those same sources believe it was retaliation towards whoever shot up the Surry County home hours earlier.

"I don't know who the intended target is. All I can tell you is that I know I don't deserve it,” said a woman who asked CBS 6 to hide her identity because her brother was shot multiple times. "I don't even know what the extend of the beef is, I don’t know who the beef is with…. I really don't care."

And care is something Alonzo Shaw says he's seeing less and less of when it comes to the mindset of a younger generation armed with weapons.

"You used to knock knuckles a bit, then you go home,” said Shaw. “It ain’t like it is today. These kids don’t home anymore. They're going to the graveyard."