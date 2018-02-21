× Off-duty Maryland police officer killed protecting woman in danger

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Maryland — The Prince George’s County Police Department has reported that one of their officers was shot and killed in Brandywine, Maryland.

Corporal Mujahid Ramzziddin was shot when he stepped in to protect a woman who was threatened during a domestic violence situation Wednesday morning, police said.

Ramzzidin, who was off-duty at the time, jumped into action when a neighbor came over and asked him for help.

Ramzziddin, a husband, father, and retired Marine, was assigned to the Prince George’s County Special Operations Division.

Police also reported that the person who shot and killed Ramzziddin was also shot and killed by responding officers.

Two officers involved in the confrontation with that suspect, the police chief said.

Officials said it appeared the suspect had a history of domestic incident and that the suspect should not have had a firearm.

The ATF will conduct a search to provide further details.

This is a developing story