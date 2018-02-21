Helping Kids Survive Trauma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - John Richardson-Lauve, LCSW with ChildSavers stopped by the studio to preview the 2nd talk in the Leadership Metro Richmond Lora M. Robins Speaker Series "Barriers to Learning: How Trauma Impacts RVA Children." John will speak following a conversation with James Redford.

The talk, Learnings from the Making of "Paper Tigers & Resillence: The Biology of Stress & The Science of Hope", will ahppen on Wednesday, February 28th from 8:30am - 11am at the Conference Center Gallery at Reynolds Parham Campus. For more information you can go tohttp://www.lmronline.org