RICHMOND, Va. –Keep Virginia Beautiful and join in the fun February 24 for the 4th Annual Shiver in the River at Historic Tredegar, 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond. It’s RVA coolest Winter Festival with live music, beverages, food, heated tents and fun activities. You can clean up, walk/run, jump in the James River – or do all three. You can participate in as much or as little as you want, and you can form teams challenging your family, friends, and co-workers.

You can register as an individual or put together a team to participate in the Community Cleanup at 10 am, walk or run in the 5-K (noon), and/or take the James River Jump (2 pm). The cleanup is free, the 5-K is $30 (through the end of January) and you need to raise a minimum $75 for the privilege to jump. Pre and Post James River Jump from 11 am-4 pm, is a celebratory festival to thank sponsors, participants, and volunteers who participate in the event. The winter festival will include heated tents, food and beverage vendors, live music, and a fun environmental atmosphere. For more information click here.