× Lyft discounts rides during GRTC Pulse construction

RICHMOND, Va. — Parts of Broad Street, in downtown Richmond, remain blocked due to the on-going GRTC Pulse (Bus Rapid Transit) project construction.

After testing Pulse the Spring, the “rapid bus” will to connect Willow Lawn to Rocketts Landing through downtown Richmond. For months now, Richmond drivers along the route have been dealing with closed lanes and construction cones.

Now Lyft, an on-demand car service, is offering a discount to people who travel parts of the future Pulse line. The promotion was designed to not only benefit passengers, but also business owners along the route — some of whom said the construction has hurt their bottom line.

“From now through Sunday, March 3, Lyft is offering all Lyft passengers, new and existing, $5 off any two rides that end on Broad Street between North Thompson and North 9th Streets,” a company spokesperson announced Tuesday. “With this commitment, Lyft hopes to alleviate some of the impact of the GRTC Bus Pulse Project construction on local business as Richmond enhances multimodal transportation options.”

The move was applauded by some city leaders and business owners.

“It is very encouraging that Lyft has stepped in to support these local businesses during a time of need,” Richmond Councilwoman Kimberly Gray said. ”

“Lyft’s efforts to support Broad Street Corridor businesses are very timely and commendable,” Quirk Hotel and Quirk Gallery owner Katie Ukrop said. “We appreciate Lyft’s willingness to assist when so many of us are being impacted.”

To get the Lyft discount, enter the code EMXPRICWDPD0218 in the Promos section of the Lyft app.