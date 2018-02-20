Firefighters deliver 2 babies in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico firefighters have been busy — not only putting out fires — but also delivering babies.

“Henrico firefighters delivered two babies over the three-day weekend,” Henrico Fire spokesperson Capt. Rob Rowley said. “While not the first babies delivered by firefighters this year, they were a part of a flurry of activity over 72 hours.”

The first special delivery happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

“A woman in labor pulled into Firehouse 6’s parking lot [on S. Laburnum Avenue] in the pouring rain,” Rowley said. “Her bundle of joy just wouldn’t wait for the hospital and firefighters delivered her baby boy right there in the firehouse.”

A second baby was delivered on Monday in the Hungary Spring Road area, Rowley added.

In addition to delivery new life, firefighters helped save an older one.

While delivering the second baby Monday, “other firefighters were busy restoring the gift of life to a man in Henrico’s West End when his heart stopped,” Rowley said. “This cardiac arrest was witnessed at a gym and it was an off-duty Henrico firefighter that started bystander CPR while 911 was called.”

