Chef K is cooking!

Chef K’s Sassy Shrimp Tacos with Citrus Slaw

Ingredients:

Citrus Slaw:

3 cups finely shredded Cabbage

1 cup Sour Cream

1 Lime, juice and zest

1 tsp Garlic Powder

Sea Salt to taste

Sautéed Shrimp:

2 tsp Olive Oil

½ tsp Cumin

¼ tsp Chili Powder

¼ tsp Garlic Salt

1 Lime, juice and zest

1 lb large Shrimp, deveined, shells and tails removed

6 to 8 – 6” Flour Tortillas

Suggested Toppings:

Tomatoes, chopped

Avocado, sliced

Pico de Gallo or Salsa

Green Onion, sliced

Lime Wedges

Cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Citrus Slaw:

Mix cabbage, sour cream, juice and zest of lime, garlic powder and salt to taste, place in fridge to chill.

Sautéed Shrimp:

Place olive oil, cumin, chili powder, garlic salt, lime juice and zest into a mixing bowl, whisk together. Add raw shrimp and toss until coated. Heat a heavy skillet over high heat. Add shrimp mixture, stirring constantly until opaque, 3-5 minutes until done. Remove from heat.

Assemble tacos by adding cooked shrimp to flour tortilla, topped with citrus slaw and your favorite toppings. Enjoy!

Chef K’s South of the Border Casserole

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 medium Sweet Onion, diced

2 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1 medium Poblano Pepper, seeded and diced

1 sweet Bell Pepper, seeded and diced

1 Tbsp Chili Powder

1 Tbsp Cumin

Pinch of Sea Salt

1 cup Frozen Corn, thawed

1 – 4oz can mild Green Chilies

1 – 15oz can Diced Tomatoes (can get Diced Tomatoes w/Chilies, if desired)

1 – 15 oz can Black Beans, rinsed and drained

3 cups Cooked Brown or White Rice

1 ½ cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

2-3 Green Onions, sliced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375oF. Spray a large oven safe casserole dish with cooking spray, set aside. Heat olive oil in a skillet, add onion and garlic, cook for 3 minutes until onions are soft. Add Poblano and bell peppers, chili powder, cumin and sea salt, cook until vegetables are softened.

In a large bowl, combine corn, green chilies, tomatoes, black beans, sautéed vegetables and cooked rice. Stir gently until evenly mixed. Pour into casserole dish, top with cheese and bake approximately 20 minutes, uncovered, until cheese is melted. Remove from oven, top with green onions, serve as a side to “Chef K’s Sassy Shrimp Tacos with Citrus Slaw”. Enjoy!