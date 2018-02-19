Fire guts 100-year-old Petersburg home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Fire crews from Chesterfield, Fort Lee, and other nearby jurisdictions helped the Petersburg Fire Department battle a Monday morning house fire. The fire, along the 1600 block of Westover Avenue, was reported at a two-story home.

A man, woman, and three dogs escaped the fire, which was reported at about 6:37 a.m.

Fire crews were still putting out hot spots more than two hours later.

It is believed the fire started on the home's first floor, and quickly spread to the roof.

The 100-year-old home's balloon-frame construction helped contribute to the fire's fast movement.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

