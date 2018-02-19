Uber Eats driver accused of killing customer turns himself in

ATLANTA – An Uber Eats driver suspected of shooting a customer to death Saturday night in Atlanta has turned himself in, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police arrested 36-year-old Robert Bivines Monday afternoon in the murder of Ryan Thornton, 30.

Police said the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in the wealthy Buckhead district after Thornton placed a food order via his smartphone app.

“The victim went down to meet the driver, received his order and began walking away from the vehicle,” police said. “As the victim was walking away, it appears words may have been exchanged between he and the delivery driver. Shots were apparently fired from the delivery vehicle, striking the victim.”

The driver fled in a white Volkswagen, police said. Thornton suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the paper.

Thornton’s uncle told WXIA that his nephew “was a good boy” who had recently started a new job after receiving a political science degree from Morehouse College.

Uber Eats released this statement: “We are shocked and saddened by this news. We are working with Atlanta Police, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved.”

Uber Eats is a food delivery app that allows customers to order food from local restaurants, delivered by drivers who Uber hires as contractors. Drivers have to undergo a basic criminal background check.

The company prohibits drivers from carrying firearms to “ensure that everyone has a safe and reliable ride.”

Defense attorney: Client carried a gun for safety

Bivines’ attorney, Jackie Patterson, said his client had trouble finding Thornton’s address to make the delivery. Once he found the address, Thornton came down visibly upset and snatched the food from Bivines’ hand, according to Patterson.

There was a verbal altercation after Thornton screamed a profanity toward Bivines, the attorney said.

Patterson said Bivines then saw Thornton turn around and reach into his jacket pocket.

Thornton allegedly told Bivines that he was going to “F***k you up,” Patterson said. Fearing for his life, Patterson says Bivines shot Thornton.

Asked why his client fled, Patterson said Bivines was traumatized and panicked in the moment. “He got scared,” Patterson said.

Patterson said that even though Uber Eats’ policy is to not allow drivers to carry weapons, his client carried a weapon with him for safety.

