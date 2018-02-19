× Teen charged in crash involving Louisa school bus

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A teenager has been charged with reckless driving after a crash involving a Louisa County school bus Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 3400 Yanceyville Road at approximately 4:04 p.m.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a Mazda sedan was entering into curve, overcorrected, and struck a Louisa County school bus as the Mazda was exiting the curve. The school bus was traveling in the opposite direction,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt Keeli Hill said.

There were 14 middle and high school students on the bus at the time of the crash. There were no injuries reported in either vehicle.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The teen driver of the Mazda has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control. The crash remains under investigation.