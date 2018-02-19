Police: Man, woman, and child ran from crash that killed Richmond driver

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are looking for a man, woman, and child last seen running from a fatal crash on Maury Street in Richmond.

The crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Samuel R. Pope, of Boston Avenue.

“At approximately 6:57 p.m., February 17, a two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Maury Street and Perdue Avenue,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the second vehicle, a black male, fled the scene on foot with an adult female and small child. They have not yet been located.”

Mr. Pope was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The RPD Crash Team has determined that Pope was travelling eastbound on Maury Street in a pick-up truck when the second vehicle, a four-door sedan travelling northbound on Perdue Avenue, ran a stop sign and collided with Pope’s vehicle,” the Richmond Police spokesperson continued.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crash Team Detective Walker at 804-646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Witnesses can send news tips or photos here.