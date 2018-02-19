About that viral post of a 20 foot shark on Kitty Hawk beach

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – A viral post claiming a 20 foot shark washed up onto a beach in Kitty Hawk is not real, reports affiliate WTKR.

As of Monday morning, the post had nearly 30,000 shares.

It appears the image of the shark came from a photo taken in September 2015 in Cape Cod by Jack Cohen. The photo appeared on boston.com after the 14 foot shark stranded itself on Whitecrest Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

Cohen made a statement on Facebook asking people to help spread the word about the fake photo:

Other posts on the “Alex Lex OBX Photographer” Facebook account show other obviously photoshopped pictures.