Dog found tied to tree with goodbye note attached to collar gets adopted 

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The dog found tied to a tree in the woods in Prince George County with a heartbreaking note from his owner has found a forever home.

“My name is Zeus,” the note reads. “I am a very good dog. My owner just can’t afford me anymore. She tried to find me a home but nobody would take me.”

The note continues that his owner felt she was left with “no other options” and hated “to do this but I just can not afford him anymore,” so she tied him to a tree with a note attached to his collar.

Prince George County Animal Shelter posted about Zeus’ plight after he was rescued by animal services officers.

“Zeus was completely failed by his last owner,” the shelter posted. “Can you be Zeus’ forever family?”

The shelter shared the good news that the 2-year-old German Shepherd/Labrador Retriever mix was adopted on Feb. 13.