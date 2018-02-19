Watch deputy safely spin out speeding Virginia driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. -- A Culpeper County Sheriff's Deputy used the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop a driver whose speed reached 100+ miles per hour, according to the sheriff's office.

The situation started Sunday, at about 11:30 p.m., when the driver sped past Culpeper Deputy Shawn Walters on Germanna Highway.

"Walters turned and tried to catch up to the vehicle heading eastbound. The vehicle had accelerated to speeds over 100 mph," a sheriff's spokesperson posted on Facebook. "Walters caught up and attempted to stop the car near Carrico Mills Road, where the driver tried to evade Walters. He pursued the vehicle with his emergency lights and siren activated as it drove recklessly at high speeds, crossing the center line several times and driving completely in the wrong lane around several curves. Walters was able to use the Precision Immobilization Technique to stop the pursuit on Brandy Road."

PIT involves the police officer bumping the back of a suspect's car at such an angle, causing the suspect's car to skid and eventually spin out.

"Deputy Walters is one of many of Sheriff Jenkins’ Deputies trained to use the PIT maneuver to safely end vehicle pursuits," the sheriff's spokesperson said. "The maneuver left minor damage to the offender’s vehicle and the push bumper of the cruiser involved. No one was injured during the incident."

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Wheeler, Jr., was arrested and charged with Felony Eluding and Driving Under the Influence. He was jailed at Culpeper County Jail.