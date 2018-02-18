Northside shootings reported a minute apart leave 2 wounded

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating two shootings reported a minute apart on Richmond’s Northside that sent two men to the hospital Sunday evening.

The first shooting was reported at 8:20 p.m. around 4th and Dill avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said that victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A second shooting was reported at 8:21 p.m. in the 1100 block of St. John Street in Gilpin Court.

Police said that victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He was transported to VCU Medical Center.

Crime Insider sources said that the shootings may be related, but police could not confirm that information.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

