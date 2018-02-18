Man arrested in alleged drug-running operation in upscale Va. neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A 44-year-old Virginia Beach man is accused of running a drug operation out of his home, WTKR reported.

Court documents shed new insight into the accusations made by federal authorities against George Lane, who was arrested in December.

Those documents state the DEA and Virginia Beach Police had been monitoring Lane's home on Oak Leaf Lane, in the upscale Lake Shores neighborhood, for months.

Those court filings indicate two confidential informants bought 119 grams of meth on five different occasions totaling $11,200.

When authorities raided Lane's home on Dec. 8, they seized 28 grams of meth, 20 grams of cocaine, 1.6 pounds of marijuana, 28 vials of suspected steroids and other drugs along with 13 guns, according to court documents.

Several people in the upscale neighborhood were stunned to learn about the accusations.

When WTKR went to the home police searched, a woman said she didn't know drugs were allegedly sold out of the house.

Lane, who is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, is scheduled to appear in Norfolk Federal Court on Feb. 21.