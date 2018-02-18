24 Ford Mustangs on display at Virginia International Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Twenty-four Ford Mustangs are on display at the Virginia International Auto Show at the Greater Richmond Convention Center this weekend.

The special showing was organized by the Victory 7 Mustang club and the hot rods come from enthusiasts in Richmond as well as Washington, D.C. and the Westmoreland area.

“I have seven Mustangs and it’s my passion,” Victory 7 Mustang Club President Thomas Victory said. “I still have my first car, which is a 1968 Mustang.”

Victory started the club because of his family’s love for the iconic hot rods and as a legacy for his son.

John Clor, enthusiast communications manager for Ford Performance, the auto giant’s sports car line, spoke to the club Saturday.

“We do all the hot rods, but the cool thing is we’re also the home for the enthusiasts, no matter what Ford vehicle," Clor explained. "In fact, I think after 1970, there is an enthusiast club for every Ford.”

Clor said the Victory 7 Mustang Club is different than other car clubs.

“Victory 7 is kind of unique in the Mustang world," Clor said. "They do more than just play with their Mustangs and have fun. They do so many things for their community.”

But Clor pointed out that the auto show is more than just a place for classic car fans. He said the show offers something you cannot find at any dealership.

"When you’re shopping for a car, you can’t go in one place to see and see all the new models at one spot," Clor said. “This is your chance to kick some tires. And do it in an environment where there’s no pressure.”

Clor said you can really compare brand by brand and model by model.

“But what makes us cooler is that out in the lobby here, we’ve got Mustangs that are spanning from just about every generation of Mustang,” Clor said. “People that have owned and loved and cared for them. When they bought that car, they didn’t just buy an appliance. They bought a car that they connected with.”

The Virginia International Auto Show features hundreds of the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and hybrids, as well as test drives, specialty vehicles and more.

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens (62 and older) and military (w/any DOD/ID) and free for children (12 and under).

