Mansion ‘complete loss’ after Powhatan County fire

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Fire marshals are investigating after a Powhatan County mansion was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday morning.

Units from Powhatan County Fire and Rescue responded along with Chesterfield Fire & EMS to the home in the 2100 block of Dalmore Lane shortly after 6 a.m. The large structure was well involved upon arrival.

Officials say the mansion's occupants were not home at the time of the fire and that the house is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.