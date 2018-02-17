× Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Southside hotel shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in the hospital suffering from possible life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the city’s Southside Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Richmond Inn and Suites in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike and found a black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

There is no word on possible suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.