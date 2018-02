× Firefighter injured in Henrico apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A firefighter was injured battling a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the 4600 block of Needham Court just before 11:45 a.m. for a report of an apartment fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the laundry facility.

Personnel quickly extinguished the fire which was isolated to the laundry facility. One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The cause is still under investigation.