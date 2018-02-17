Police: Chesterfield man abducted girl from home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a girl out of her home and forced her into his vehicle in Chesterfield Friday night.

22-year-old Carlos Alexer Sosa-Salguero was accompanying a friend to the victim’s home in the 4900 block of Laudeen Drive at about 10 p.m. After being left alone with her, he approached the victim, grabbed her and pulled her out of her home before forcing her into his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Salguero then took the girl to the home of one of his relatives in the 5100 block of South Melody Road. The relative called police once they realized what had happened.

Upon responding to the scene, officers located and arrested Salguero. He has been charged with abduction and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.