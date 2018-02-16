× Fire burns inside Hopewell recycling warehouse

HOPEWELL, Va. — Firefighters spent hours Friday morning putting out a pesky fire at a WestRock warehouse in Hopewell.

WestRock turns cardboard into recycled paper.

The cardboard is stored in bales, and it was those bales that caught fire at about 5 a.m. Friday.

It took about about an hour and a half for fighters to bring the fire under control.

Several more hours were spent removing the heavy bales of cardboard to take care of hot spots.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The WestRock warehouse is located on Industrial Street in Hopewell.