Mechanicsville teen Shirby Combs is missing

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Shirby Ryan Combs, 15, is missing.

Combs was last seen at her Mechanicsville home Thursday night, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

“Combs is described as a white female with black hair, green eyes, approximately 5’1” tall and 105 lbs,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “Combs is believed to be in the metro Richmond area.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.