Trash truck spills garbage on Powhite Parkway ramp

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A truck hauling trash overturned where Powhite Parkway meets Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield.

The trash spilled on the side of the road Friday morning.

No serious injuries were reported.

Witnesses told CBS 6 News reporter Brendan King that trash truck driver was cut off by another driver and was forced off Powhite Parkway south and onto the exit ramp.

The southbound ramp off Powhite Parkway was closed for cleanup and so police could safely investigate the accident.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.