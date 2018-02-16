× Midlothian man killed in head-on crash; charges pending against teen driver

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the man killed Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision as Michael Issac Thompson, 22, of Midlothian, Virginia.

Thompson was killed in the crash on Route 711, near Aston Trail, in Powhatan County, at about 4:42 p.m.

“A 2002 BMW M3, driven by Richard Conk, 18, of Camden, Wyoming, was traveling eastbound attempting to pass another vehicle on a hillcrest when Conk struck a 2004 Honda Civic [driven by Michael Thompson], head on as he was traveling westbound,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt Keeli Hill said. “Thompson was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Conk was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.”

Charges against Conk are pending, Hill said. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.