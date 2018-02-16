× Bullet found in bathroom of Chesterfield elementary school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield student reported finding a bullet inside a bathroom at Grange Hall Elementary School, the school principal confirmed in a message to parents.

Principal Courtney Jones said school officials immediately notified police.

“We have been sharing with students the importance of letting an adult know if something wrong is occurring. Our students already understand this, as demonstrated earlier when a student reported finding a bullet in the boy’s bathroom which was immediately then shared by school administrators with Chesterfield Police,” said Principal Jones in the letter.

No one was injured during the incident.

CBS 6 is still working to learn exactly when the incident occurred and additional details about the finding. We have reached out to Chesterfield County Schools and are waiting to hear back.

In a separate incident, Principal Jones said a student was reported to have told students that there was a threat at a different Chesterfield elementary school.

Jones said administrators talked with students who may have heard the comment and shared that there was no such threat at a different elementary school.

“Maintaining a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment remains one of the primary goals of Grange Hall Elementary. Working with parents and our community, we are confident we can continue to provide a school setting free from distraction and disruption,” Jones continued.

