× The Virginia International Auto Show

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia International Auto Show is taking the Greater Richmond Convention Center from Friday February 16 through Sunday, February 18. It’s a sneak peek of hundreds of the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and hybrids, as well as test drives, specialty vehicles and more. From car buyers to car lovers, everyone is invited to check out all the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology.

Some highlights include: Electrification –Nearly every brand of cars offer some form of a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric vehicle at this time or its on the horizon. Lincoln, Volvo and Maserati claim they will not have a pure gas model available on their lots within the next 10 years.

Crossovers, Crossovers, Crossovers – these versatile vehicles that offer excellent visibility and flexible cargo space are all the rage, in all sizes. Most popular is the medium size, sales of sedans are dropping, being replaced by crossovers… millennial’s are eating them up as well.

Citgo’ Kid’s Test Drives — little ones can get behind the wheel of a kid-size electric vehicle and take a spin on a test track, all show days. There will also be face painting and colorful balloon art on Sunday, February 18, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Over the Top Exotics – the latest from DuPont Registry Live will feature high-end exotics.

Show hours are Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens (62 and older) and military (w/any DOD/ID) and free for children (12 and under). For more information, visit www.VirginiaAutoShow.com or follow www.facebook.com/VirginiaMotorTrendInternationalAutoShow, @VAAutoShow on Twitter and @VAAutoShow on Instagram. Hashtag: #VAAutoShow