Students safe after fire reported at Seven Pines Elementary

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All students are safe and accounted for after a fire was reported at Seven Pines Elementary School in eastern Henrico.

“An issue related to the ongoing renovation of an empty building at the school resulted in the fire department being called,” Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said.”Students from the ‘E’ building, which is 4th and 5th grade, were moved to the cafeteria. Again, all students are safe and accounted for, and the school day is moving along on schedule.”

The official cause of the fire has not yet been released.

