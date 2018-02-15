Police investigating possible meth lab at Chesterfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a possible meth lab at a Chesterfield County home Thursday.

The investigation started Thursday afternoon at a home on Germont Avenue, near Willis Road.

Police confirmed that they interviewed a few people, before leaving the home.

A couple hours later, Chesterfield Hazmat crews and the Virginia State Police Clandestine unit searched the home for suspicion of being a meth lab.

Investigators say they did find a substance in the house and it has been sent to the state lab for testing

Police confirm they detained and released three people without filing charges.

At this time, no one has been charged but police say their investigation is ongoing.

