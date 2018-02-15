Richmond chef, bakers, and beer pioneer named James Beard semi-finalists

RICHMOND, Va. — Four Richmonders were awarded coveted 2018 James Beard semi-finalist nominations, the top food award in the nation; The Oscars of food, essentially.

Brittanny Anderson, chef and co-owner of Brenner Pass, Metzger Bar and Butchery and Chairlift, was named a semifinalist for best chef Mid-Atlantic.

Evin and Evrim Dogu, co-owners of Sub Rosa Bakery, were named a semifinalist for Outstanding Baker.

An Bui, owner of Mekong was named a semifinalist in the Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional category. Bui pioneered the beer program at Mekong and is considered one of the first in the burgeoning beer culture in Richmond. This is the first nomination for Bui.

According the James Bead Foundation, online open call for entries began in mid-October of this year.

More than 20,000 entries were received. Based on results for each award, the committee produces a nominating ballot that lists the semifinalists in each of the 21 Restaurant and Chef Award categories.

The list of semifinalists is to sent to a panel of more than 600 judges from across the country.

The group of semifinalists are in 21 categories representing culinary talent, from exceptional chefs and dining in ten different regions across the U.S., to the best new restaurants, outstanding bar programs, bakers, and rising chefs.

This is the beginning for these four talented locals.

One more voting process takes place. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, JBF will announce the final nominees for the Beard Foundation at 9:30 a.m. The event will be streamed online (Hopefully accompanied by draft specials and big screens, An?).

The James Beard Foundation Awards Gala will be held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, May 7, 2018 where the winners will be announced.

Click here to see the other nominations across the nation.