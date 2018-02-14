Upper Shirley Vineyards boasts more than award-winning wine

CHARLES CITY, Va. — About 20 miles outside of Richmond sits Upper Shirley Vineyards.

The winery boasts 19 acres of vineyards and wine made by Michael Shaps of Charlottesville.

The vineyard planted grapes in 2013 and produces about 3,000 cases of wine a year including the Bordeaux type red blend, Zachariah, the 2014 vintage won a gold medal in the 2017 Virginia Governor’s Cup wine competition.

Chef Ernest LeBrecque is creating inventive dishes each Thursday night for their special four-course dinners with wine pairings.

Recent dishes include a smoked oyster stew with bacon biscuits and a Surf and Turf featuring a grass-fed ribeye and lobster.

Lebrecque studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Pittsburgh and has worked at The Fairmont Pittsburgh, and locally at The Hard Shell, Pearl, Divine in Chester and Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe.

Tonight’s Valentine’s Dinner is sold out, but follow them on Instagram for next week’s menu.

The Vineyard is celebrating its second year on February 24 with a big Birthday Bash featuring Big Island Aquaculture Oysters, Smoked Pulled Pork Barbecue and Shrimp & Grits. Can’t make it to dinner or the bash? The tasting room is open Wednesday thru Monday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., lunch from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. and small plates from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.