Two arrested on drugs, weapons and child neglect charges

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies have arrested two people on multiple drug and gun charges and removed a child, who was found in the presence of drugs, from a Spotsylvania home.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after a complaint of possible narcotic activity at a home in the 3700 block of Timer Ridge Dr. The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit began surveillance on the residence.

The unit, comprised of Detectives and Deputies, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the residence, where a K9 alerted them to the presence of a narcotic.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Latasha Taylor, was subsequently found to be in possession of Heroin, according to Sheriff Roger L. Harris.

The unit then responded back to the suspected residence, at which time they encountered a man, identified as 29-year-old Tyshawn Mayi at the front door.

Investigators say Mayi attempted to flee the home but was quickly apprehended by authorities.

A search of the residence unveiled a “large amount of cocaine, heroin and several firearms.”

There a was young child discovered nearby where the drugs were present.

Detectives from the Child Victims Unit responded to the scene along with DSS and removed the child from the home due to the unsafe conditions.

Taylor has been charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of heroin and two counts of felony child neglect.

Mayi has been charged possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II narcotic and two counts of felony child neglect.

Both suspects are being held at the regional jail without bond.